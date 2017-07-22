SuperSMS: Best SMS app for Android
SuperSMS
- July 21, 2017
-
( 141)
Description
Best sms app to keep your inbox SPAM FREE. SuperSMS also helps you in tracking your Expenses and accessing Train/Flight/Movie related information easily. It comes with a bunch of useful features: filter out spam messages, track your expenses, show train/flight/movie bookings in a beautiful way, copy OTP with a single click, copy partial text with double tap. SuperSMS provides you the best, beautiful and super fast alternative to your stock Android messaging app.
Key Features:
Spam Free SMS Experience: Promotional SMSs are automatically moved to SPAM folder
One Tap OTP: Best way to view and use all your OTP messages. One tap Copy.
Track Expenses Easily: View and track all your expenses in beautifully designed passbook page.
Accessible Bookings: See all your Train/Flight/Bus/Movie booking related information in one place. You could check the pnr status, view train running status, platform, chart status and train route right from within the app. SuperSMS makes dumb sms come alive. Such useful features are at the core of SuperSMS philosophy making it undeniably the best SMS app for Android.
Copy partial Text: Simply double tap on any message to copy its partial text
Dual Sim Support: Fully supports dual sim devices from Android 4.4 and above.
Beautiful Design: Clean and beautifully designed interface to provide the best messaging experience on any Android phone.
SuperSMS is completely free. No ads, no spam, only pure delight. SuperSMS, simply the best sms app for Android.
Key Features:
Spam Free SMS Experience: Promotional SMSs are automatically moved to SPAM folder
One Tap OTP: Best way to view and use all your OTP messages. One tap Copy.
Track Expenses Easily: View and track all your expenses in beautifully designed passbook page.
Accessible Bookings: See all your Train/Flight/Bus/Movie booking related information in one place. You could check the pnr status, view train running status, platform, chart status and train route right from within the app. SuperSMS makes dumb sms come alive. Such useful features are at the core of SuperSMS philosophy making it undeniably the best SMS app for Android.
Copy partial Text: Simply double tap on any message to copy its partial text
Dual Sim Support: Fully supports dual sim devices from Android 4.4 and above.
Beautiful Design: Clean and beautifully designed interface to provide the best messaging experience on any Android phone.
SuperSMS is completely free. No ads, no spam, only pure delight. SuperSMS, simply the best sms app for Android.
Reviews
Very unique way to read and present incoming messages. Stands out from the others with good value. Good luck.
Stuck at "categorizing messages" process from past 1 hour on my Moto G3 device.
Been using for last 2 days. Helps me organize my sms.
Cannot long press and mark messages as spam!
Very useful app
Awesome
What's New
Enjoy our latest update where we have fixed some bugs and improved our app to provide you the best sms experience.