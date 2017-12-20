Task Clock - Alerts, Tasks with Subtasks
- December 20, 2017
Description
Task Clock is a simple and convenient app to remind you in a timely manner what you should do next within your tasks.
To start a task:
1. You break down the task into subtasks and arrange them according to the execution timeline.
2. You set the timing of the task's subtasks. The corresponding alerts are scheduled automatically.
* Features *
- Start an unlimited number of tasks and let them "run" in parallel.
- Two timing options: dates/times and time intervals.
- Modify a task in progress and adjust timing.
- Get a reminder alert when a subtask is due.
What's New
Minor bug fixes
