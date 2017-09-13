The Mobile Tailor
The Mobile Tailor LLC
- September 12, 2017
-
( 1)
Description
The Mobile Tailor is a professional tailoring services company offering direct tailoring to our clients. We work with our team of skilled master tailors to bring to your doorstep custom tailoring services. They handle all our cuttings and sewing ensuring precision and quick turn - around time. Your clothes will reach you within one to four weeks of fabric pick up.
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER:
Get up to 30% Discount on your first order if you are among the first 100 to download and place an order using the mobile tailor app. This is a limited time offer, so hurry up and download today! To redeem, simply tap on the Promos icon on the app for details.
The Mobile Tailor App features include:
- DIY Design A Shirt Service
- Fabric Pickup
- Special Promos
- Community (Share your TMT designs and more)
- Push Notifications
- News/Fashion Blog
- and so much more!
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY OFFER:
Get up to 30% Discount on your first order if you are among the first 100 to download and place an order using the mobile tailor app. This is a limited time offer, so hurry up and download today! To redeem, simply tap on the Promos icon on the app for details.
The Mobile Tailor App features include:
- DIY Design A Shirt Service
- Fabric Pickup
- Special Promos
- Community (Share your TMT designs and more)
- Push Notifications
- News/Fashion Blog
- and so much more!
Reviews
Awesome awesome.
What's New
General bug fixes and app optimization