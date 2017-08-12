Speedy Racer - Endless Traffic
Titan Bit Games
- August 10, 2017
-
·
Offers in-app purchases
( 7)
Description
A fun time waster in the genre of endless arcade racing. Drive your car through highway traffic to get to the top in the global leaderboards.
- Simple one touch game play
- Stunning retro graphics
- Switch lanes in zig zag to avoid crashing
- Easy to play, hard to master
- Game Services Leaderboards
You will enjoy this endless traffic racer for sure!
Created by Titan Bit Games. Enjoy!
- Simple one touch game play
- Stunning retro graphics
- Switch lanes in zig zag to avoid crashing
- Easy to play, hard to master
- Game Services Leaderboards
You will enjoy this endless traffic racer for sure!
Created by Titan Bit Games. Enjoy!
Reviews
Just get it!
Great start. Looking forward for more future updates.
A good time passer
Nice game!
What's New
Enjoy this amazing arcade!
Similar
Play Rally Traffic Racing. Drive fast between traffic cars in the desert now!