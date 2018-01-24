WinCommander - File Manager with Desktop Interface
TopLineSoft Systems
- January 24, 2018
-
Description
File manager with powerful window interface turning tablet into desktop computer
FULL DESCRIPTION:
WinCommander brings full power of desktop user interface to Android tablets.
This app pushes boundaries of Android tablet user interface by transforming tablet into a desktop-class device. There is no need to make heavy modifications to your device to enjoy powerful desktop interface (such as installation of new operating system). Simple download from the app store will bring all these amazing features into your device in minutes.
The app offers tons of features for the file management in desktop environment:
✔︎ Tablet-optimized desktop user interface.
✔︎ Customizable background image/color.
✔︎ Real draggable and resizable windows with maximize/restore feature support.
✔︎ Window clone and content reload.
✔︎ Arrangement/closure for all windows on current or any screen.
✔︎ Freehand, List and Grid content modes (icon layouts).
✔︎ Multiple sorting order options for the List content mode: name, file type, date and size.
✔︎ Window content history navigation.
✔︎ Multiple screens support with two-finger swipe gesture to change current screen.
✔︎ Screen autoscroll when an icon or window is dragged to the edge of the device's screen area.
✔︎ Drag & Drop file operations: copy, move, delete, rename.
✔︎ Document and media viewers supporting many file formats (even more coming in future).
✔︎ Web browser with download and history navigation capabilities.
✔︎ Markup drawing on desktop and inside of windows.
✔︎ Support for all major cloud storage services: DropBox, Box, GoogleDrive, OneDrive, SugarSync.
✔︎ Multiple connections support for every cloud storage service.
✔︎ In-app file action chooser on icon tap.
What's New
All features for the version 1.0