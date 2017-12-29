Sleep as Android
Urbandroid Team
- December 29, 2017
-
·
Offers in-app purchases
( 241,580)
Description
Smart alarm clock with sleep cycle tracking. Wakes you gently in optimal moment for pleasant mornings.
Features:
- Sleep cycle tracking with smart wake up uses your phone's or wearable sensors (2 weeks trial)
- Optional Pebble, Android Wear or Galaxy Gear smart watch tracking
- Google Fit, S Health integration
- Smart bulb control with Philips HUE
- Sleep deficit, deep sleep and snoring statistics
- Facebook, Twitter sharing
- Gentle volume nature sound alarms (birds, sea, storm...) and playlists
- Nature sound lullabies (whales, storm, sea, chants..) with binaural tones for fast fall asleep
- Spotify integration or online radio alarms or lullabies
- Never oversleep again with CAPTCHA wake up verification (Math, Sheep counting, Phone shaking, Bathroom QR code or NFC tag)
- Sleep talk recording, snoring detection and anti-snoring
- Jet lag prevention
- Oximetric Sleep Apnea pre-screening
More features waiting for you to explore!
Watch our latest smartwatch integration progress and battery consumption chart here
http://sleep.urbandroid.org/documentation/integration/wearable/
Permissions explained
http://sleep.urbandroid.org/documentation/permissions/
Quick start
http://sleep.urbandroid.org/documentation/getting-started/
Documentation
http://sleep.urbandroid.org/documentation/
FAQ
http://sleep.urbandroid.org/documentation/faq/
This app uses the Device Administrator permission.
The reason is effective CAPTCHA (a feature to make sure you wake up in the morning) so you cannot avoid alarms by uninstalling the app during an alarm.
Features:
- Sleep cycle tracking with smart wake up uses your phone's or wearable sensors (2 weeks trial)
- Optional Pebble, Android Wear or Galaxy Gear smart watch tracking
- Google Fit, S Health integration
- Smart bulb control with Philips HUE
- Sleep deficit, deep sleep and snoring statistics
- Facebook, Twitter sharing
- Gentle volume nature sound alarms (birds, sea, storm...) and playlists
- Nature sound lullabies (whales, storm, sea, chants..) with binaural tones for fast fall asleep
- Spotify integration or online radio alarms or lullabies
- Never oversleep again with CAPTCHA wake up verification (Math, Sheep counting, Phone shaking, Bathroom QR code or NFC tag)
- Sleep talk recording, snoring detection and anti-snoring
- Jet lag prevention
- Oximetric Sleep Apnea pre-screening
More features waiting for you to explore!
Watch our latest smartwatch integration progress and battery consumption chart here
http://sleep.urbandroid.org/documentation/integration/wearable/
Permissions explained
http://sleep.urbandroid.org/documentation/permissions/
Quick start
http://sleep.urbandroid.org/documentation/getting-started/
Documentation
http://sleep.urbandroid.org/documentation/
FAQ
http://sleep.urbandroid.org/documentation/faq/
This app uses the Device Administrator permission.
The reason is effective CAPTCHA (a feature to make sure you wake up in the morning) so you cannot avoid alarms by uninstalling the app during an alarm.
Reviews
Great app! One problem though, most of the time when I'm just tracking my sleep (no alarm), when I am awake and want to turn on my screen to turn the tracking off, it won't let me unlock my phone. This morning I tried everything but nothing made my screen turn on. Notification LED was working fine but there was no way to turn on the screen. I had to restart my phone to get it back working.
App does what I need, but the issues it has are slow to being resolved. I PAID FOR THE APP , but after any 'updatr' to the app (updates), it RETURNS to the trial version (can't handle multiple accounts). Support IS NOT assisting me with requests to resolve. .. And now I have to resort to giving it a low rating to get attention. Very frustrating.
I really like this app & I've tried many sleep apps even while using this app. Have had paid version for ~5 years. The app is great and still keeps improving. I may be unusual but I putter around in the app to see and play with their changes. Ongoing development & support are very responsive; I've interacted with them. Always wonder about the electro magnetic waves near my body at night.... This app is loaded with tons of useful information. I can clearly hear my snoring & talking in my sleep as well as noises inside and outside. I've used many of their add-ons off and on too. Its helped my wake up a lot. (Still working on my bedtime lol) Well worth paying for!!
I've really enjoyed my free trial, the luxury of getting to use the app every day has been really helpful with tracking my insomnia and trying to get a routine and ideal sleep duration happening. Now it seems that using the app every day is actually a premium feature, and since my free trial has expired now I have to pay to unlock the premium version to be allowed to use the sleep tracker regularly. This should not be called a free app, it is a free trial of an app, and I'm annoyed that now I have to find another app, one that is actually free to use (daily) Two stars for false advertising, but the actual app is excellent.
- Graphs have improved over past few months, but still far from ideal data visualisation/usefulness, e.g. basics: symbols for data points, lines for trends, graphs in columns should have aligned x-axes; would love: ability to zoom/pan. - Might just be me but I seem to wake up way before my smart alarm, so I'm not sure I need to use it. - Sleep duration - their automatic awake detection seems to be improving, so their measurement of sleep duration is improving, however, I would say most of the "light" sleep is actually still awake for me. This renders the app not much more than a timer for me. - Deep sleep - I have doubts as to whether this is accurate. - Advice - not sure their regression is based on any physiological model - its never very consistent for me, and the fits look absurd. I do have a terrible sleep pattern, though.
I understand that the jet lag prevention is a beta feature but honestly why can you not use the proper names for the times zones? Honestly, you're not even using the capital cities in Canadian provinces, Rankin Inlet for Nunavut? Just use Iqaliut! Please use the names for timezones (ie. MST, EST) (or at least capitals of states and provinces) because when you use cities from it makes it extremely confusing to figure out what time zone you are looking for if you don't know the geography of that area well.
What's New
We are constantly improving this app with several updates monthly. Bringing timely fixes and new features you ask for. Detailed release notes at:
http://sleep.urbandroid.org/documentation/release-notes/
Similar
Free smart alarm clock app with automation integration for heavy, deep sleepers