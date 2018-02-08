Mysplash-photography&wallpaper
WangDaYeeeeee
February 15, 2018
-
( 1,092)
Description
A deft and powerful Unsplash client. The best Unsplash client for android.
• Browse :
We do our best to provide a smooth and rich browsing experience.
• Detail :
More than photos, you can also get exif data from here.
• Following :
See what you are really concerned about.
• Search :
Multiple search mode, helpe you to find exactly what you want.
• Account :
Login to your Unsplash account and manage it at any time
• Extend :
Support Muzei Live Wallpapar. Now you can change wallpaper easily.
- About Unsplash :
Free (do whatever you want) high-resolution photos.
Reviews
nice interface, cannot download from within app. that is, selecting download appears to create a queue, but does not actually download the image. 5 stars when this is fixed
Not able to download. Even within the app. Similar issue faced by others too. As mentioned in the reviews.
Poor font choice for legibility.
Very Nyc...
Clean UI and beautiful interface. This is my go-to app whenever I need something off Unsplash and I recommend it to friends too. On Samsung GS8 and only problem is it heats up my phone and crashes sometimes. Is this just happening to me?
I still have issue with default android icon on my galaxy s8 after update. Please fix!
What's New
3.2.8
* Added new photo view.
* Bug fixed.
- Cannot get data in Android 4.4.