CryptoLadder | Real-Time Cryptocurrency Rankings
Will Christman
- August 22, 2017
-
( 15)
Description
CryptoLadder is a live ranking of over 500 cryptocurrencies — providing the quickest and easiest way for you to track how coins are performing against each other. Watch as coins move up and down the ladder in real-time. Changes are indicated by four different color pulses:
• Blue: Ranking just improved (5 fast pulses)
• Yellow: Ranking just worsened (5 fast pulses)
• Green: Price/market cap just increased (1 slow pulse)
• Red: Price/market cap just decreased (1 slow pulse)
Coin rankings are determined by market cap. In addition to scrolling through the rankings, you can also:
• Search for a specific coin by its name or symbol
• Tap on a coin to access more market data
As new coins and tokens are released they will be added to the rankings. Stay tuned for more features. This is just the beginning.
Reviews
Nice app a good quick alternative to coinmarketcap. Would be cool to have a favorites tab or something like that so I can look at coin I care about more. But great nonetheless.
Excellent app to track the cryptocurrency market. A dark theme and alarms would be nice to have.
What's New
Initial release