DroidPSK - PSK for Ham Radio

About this app

DroidPSK is an application to decode and encode Ham Radio BPSK31 and BPSK63. A great tool for portable Amateur Radio PSK operation.
DroidPSK is able to decode a BPSK31 or BPSK63 signal though the build in microphone. Just hold your Android phone or tablet close to the speaker of you Amateur Radio transceiver, adjust the waterfall slider to the PSK carrier frequencies and DroidPSK will start decoding.
In transmitting mode characters can be entered trough the keyboard. 20 Macros are also available to store standard texts like "name and qth" and "station info"
Starting V2.0 DroidPSK now also includes a logbook. Callsign, Name RST etc can be easily transferred into the lookbook from the receiving screen. The logbook also includes ADIF export and import to transfer your logbook data to a PC based logging software.
If you like to see more information you can take a look at the manual at: http://www.wolphi.com/ham-radio-apps/droidpsk/manual/
The suggested frequencies for PSK on the Amateur Radio bands are:
- 160m 1838.15 KHz
- 80m 3580.15 KHz
- 40m 7035.15 KHz for region 1 and region 3, and 7080.15 KHz for region 2 *
- 30m 10142.15 KHz
- 20m 14070.15 KHz
- 17m 18100.15 KHz
- 15m 21080.15 KHz (although most activity can be found 10 KHz lower)
- 12m 24920.15 KHz
- 10m 28120.15 KHz

If you experience any problems or have any suggestions please let me know at info@wolphi.com
Learn more about data safety
Tom Stefanac
August 10, 2020
Great app, simple to use. I purchased a 6 pin din to TRRS cable and attached my FT-891 to my Pixel 2XL. This app works best with the radio in SSB (upper sideband) mode and a RX width of 2000 Hz with all filters turned off. Remember to set the radio's mic input to rear and turn on VOX. It works just as well as a PC based solution. Love it.
25 people found this review helpful
Jerold zell
December 10, 2020
Very intuitive. Platform look and feel is comparable to FLDIGI. TX/RX button is very sensitive to double tap (previos review says wont stop TX, suspect user encountered button sensitivity - it works but could benefit from a delay). Would like to see copy/paste ability to transfer recieved info to log bar. Would like to see "DroidOlivia"
12 people found this review helpful
A Google user
November 29, 2018
The app is brilliant and does what it says. Casual users with a short wave receiver and SSB can read PSK31 by audio easily. I use it with an OTG cable and cheap USB Sound Card to get excellent results with a low power radio when travelling. A tablet is easier to use than a phone as the buttons are larger to touch. No problems with a Moto G4 or a Nexus N9 Tablet. I can’t wait for Wolphi to produce a variant for JT8Call and/or FT8 as there is less PSK31 use nowadays as the newer variants are more efficient. If, like me, you do your ham radio from home without a shack and need to keep your gear invisible to the household and easily storable then you can't beat PSKDroid , A lightweight radio (KX2 or similar and a small phone is all you need for Ham Station which fits in your pocket.
55 people found this review helpful
What's new

Fixed missing menu on log
