DroidPSK - PSK for Ham Radio

Great app, simple to use. I purchased a 6 pin din to TRRS cable and attached my FT-891 to my Pixel 2XL. This app works best with the radio in SSB (upper sideband) mode and a RX width of 2000 Hz with all filters turned off. Remember to set the radio's mic input to rear and turn on VOX. It works just as well as a PC based solution. Love it.
Very intuitive. Platform look and feel is comparable to FLDIGI. TX/RX button is very sensitive to double tap (previos review says wont stop TX, suspect user encountered button sensitivity - it works but could benefit from a delay). Would like to see copy/paste ability to transfer recieved info to log bar. Would like to see "DroidOlivia"
The app is brilliant and does what it says. Casual users with a short wave receiver and SSB can read PSK31 by audio easily. I use it with an OTG cable and cheap USB Sound Card to get excellent results with a low power radio when travelling. A tablet is easier to use than a phone as the buttons are larger to touch. No problems with a Moto G4 or a Nexus N9 Tablet. I can’t wait for Wolphi to produce a variant for JT8Call and/or FT8 as there is less PSK31 use nowadays as the newer variants are more efficient. If, like me, you do your ham radio from home without a shack and need to keep your gear invisible to the household and easily storable then you can't beat PSKDroid , A lightweight radio (KX2 or similar and a small phone is all you need for Ham Station which fits in your pocket.
