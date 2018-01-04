Ball Grind
ExEightySix
- January 4, 2018
Description
Put your reflexes to the test in this unique arcade game!
Your ball keeps spinning around each platform. Tap the screen at the right moment for your ball to jump from a platform to another. Be careful, as the ball will start spinning faster as you progress and there are obstacles in your way. Your ball can only stay on a platform for a while, so think quickly. Your goal is simple, go as far as you can, but going far is not so simple!
- Fast paced one-touch gameplay;
- 10 different balls to unlock;
- 4 difficulty levels : Normal, Hard, Harder, Hardest (sorry, no "easy"). How far can you make it in each of them?
Focus and precision are key here. You've never played anything like this. Prepare to test your reflexes!
Reviews
What's New
05/01/18
Improved UI.