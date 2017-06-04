Description
Cabana is Tumblr’s new app for hanging out and watching stuff. Video chat with up to five of your friends while watching YouTube videos together. Anytime, anywhere. It’s just you and people you like, so you’re already camera-ready.
— HANG OUT: Video chat with up to five of your friends.
— WATCH STUFF: Watch YouTube videos together while you chat.
More to come as Cabana grows. <3 Tumblr
Reviews
The videos are ok, however, there are some issues with the camera. The screen was very dark and my room looked like footage from hell. Would like this more if this bug is fixed, which I hope it will be. Its not entirely bad, the audio is ok, and group interaction is decent. I guess it would be better if there was a way to access the user's Google account to accesd things such as personal playlists, to share with friends and such. Overall, its a 4.5/10 for me
People need to learn how to use this app before posting a review I tried this app several times and it works great. If you have lag or buffering YouTube videos check your connection speed in your phone and learn to clean your phone before blaming the app. Ali's give make and model of phone and problems to help fix the app as I always do when I can
It's excellent except, why Yahoo? I tried to inform my friends about this, and no one literally in my "squad" has Yahoo nor tumblr. No one wants to do all that signing up this time of era so my bad luck. Lol. But, I like the app. It'll be better if it had a regular sign in like gmail or emails too instead of Yahoo/Tumblr.
Interesting concept. This lets me watch videos with my friends and family LIVE for the first time ever, and does it well!
Despite other comments you CAN use your Tumblr login. It is just logging in using the Yahoo service.
Garbage. Couldn't add friends, video playback lagged, forced secondary account creation.
What's New
What’s new? The whole app! This is the first release of Cabana for Android. Have fun, and email us at cabana-support@Tumblr.com if you find any bugs or you have any interesting ideas or you just want to tell us what you think.