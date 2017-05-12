Yolk! – Food for mood
RnD64
- May 12, 2017
-
( 6)
Description
In a bad mood? Improve it with food!
Yolk! suggests you healthy food and recipes based on your emotions. But there is more to it! The app can detect your emotions by just scanning your selfie!
There’s a direct link between what you eat and how you feel. Food affects your metabolism (all the chemical reactions within your body), which in turn, influence your emotions, concentration, and energy levels. Improve your mood with a single bite of food!
The Yolk! at a glance:
- 8 emotions
- Mood detection with a camera
- Healthy food suggestions
- Facts on how and why ingredient affects your brain and body
- Recipes from allrecipes.com
From the makers of famous smart kitchen assisstant Hello Egg.
Disclaimer:
The suggestions this app provides cannot be taken as the professional nutrition recommendations. Those suggestions are only informative in nature. If users need professional dietary or medical advice, they should address an appropriate medical professional.
Yolk! takes no responsibility and shall have no liability for any damages, loss, injury, or liability whatsoever suffered as a result of your reliance on this information.
Yolk! suggests you healthy food and recipes based on your emotions. But there is more to it! The app can detect your emotions by just scanning your selfie!
There’s a direct link between what you eat and how you feel. Food affects your metabolism (all the chemical reactions within your body), which in turn, influence your emotions, concentration, and energy levels. Improve your mood with a single bite of food!
The Yolk! at a glance:
- 8 emotions
- Mood detection with a camera
- Healthy food suggestions
- Facts on how and why ingredient affects your brain and body
- Recipes from allrecipes.com
From the makers of famous smart kitchen assisstant Hello Egg.
Disclaimer:
The suggestions this app provides cannot be taken as the professional nutrition recommendations. Those suggestions are only informative in nature. If users need professional dietary or medical advice, they should address an appropriate medical professional.
Yolk! takes no responsibility and shall have no liability for any damages, loss, injury, or liability whatsoever suffered as a result of your reliance on this information.
Reviews
You rock!