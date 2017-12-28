Description
Can you get a 10000 score?
Inspired by xonix game - choose a mode: Endless or Timed and slice the shape to minimum area while avoiding enemies on the way.
Collect fruits and power ups to increase your score!
[ How to play ]
* Slice the shape by moving your finger from outside of shape to the other side of the shape.
* Make sure the area sliced doesn't have enemies.
* Don't let the enemies touch your slicing line.
* Collect fruits and power ups by slicing the area they are in.
[ Modes ]
Endless
* The player has 3 lives.
* The player can collect a heart power up to gain a life.
* Each bad slice(2 areas have enemies or enemy intersects with slicing line) reduces a life.
Timed
* The player has 1 life.
* The player has 60 seconds to get the best score.
* No time power up.
[ Power Ups ]
* Freeze : Slows down enemies.
* Score X2 : Doubles the score.
* Life : Gives 1 life in Endless mode.
* Coin : Gives +50 points.
Each power up except Coin gives +30 score.
Each regular fruit gives +10 score.
[ Tips ]
* Slice the largest area that you can in relation to the remaining area
(For example: if you slice half or more of the remaining area of the shape
the regular score you get for the area sliced will be multiplied by 4).
* Collect as many fruits and power ups in 1 slice as possible
(For example if you collect a coin and 2 regular fruits you will get 70 points
as the regular score multiplied by 3 because you collected 3 objects at the same time => you gain 210 points).
* bug fixes.
