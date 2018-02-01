School Planner
Andrea Dal Cin
- February 1, 2018
-
·
Offers in-app purchases
( 37,943)
Description
School Planner is a handy app for students of all ages that was designed to help you organize your career as a student and have everything under control. Whether you are attending elementary school, high school or college, this is the app for you!
Writing down homework, assignments, exams and reminders is simple and fast and daily notifications will help you never forget anything. The built-in calendar is highly optimized for the needs of students and allows you to manage your events and activities more easily.
Keep your timetable and daily schedule always at hand and plan your studies accordingly. The timetable is highly customizable: you can assign different colors to each subject and view events saved in the calendar.
Manage your grades and subjects and stay up to date on your progress thanks to the automatic calculation of average.
Record your lectures and organize them automatically.
Save your teachers’ contact info and organize their phone numbers, office hours and email addresses.
Sync your agendas with all your devices and back up your data on Google Drive.
The beautiful and modern design, inspired by Google’s Material Design, makes the user experience intuitive and rewarding in its every aspect.
KEY FEATURES
- Simple, fast and intuitive
- Agenda for homework, exams, reminders
- Timetable
- Calendar
- Beautiful, colorful themes
- Backup on Google Drive
- Notifications for assignments, tests, reminders
- Management of grades, marks, subjects
- Record your lectures
Writing down homework, assignments, exams and reminders is simple and fast and daily notifications will help you never forget anything. The built-in calendar is highly optimized for the needs of students and allows you to manage your events and activities more easily.
Keep your timetable and daily schedule always at hand and plan your studies accordingly. The timetable is highly customizable: you can assign different colors to each subject and view events saved in the calendar.
Manage your grades and subjects and stay up to date on your progress thanks to the automatic calculation of average.
Record your lectures and organize them automatically.
Save your teachers’ contact info and organize their phone numbers, office hours and email addresses.
Sync your agendas with all your devices and back up your data on Google Drive.
The beautiful and modern design, inspired by Google’s Material Design, makes the user experience intuitive and rewarding in its every aspect.
KEY FEATURES
- Simple, fast and intuitive
- Agenda for homework, exams, reminders
- Timetable
- Calendar
- Beautiful, colorful themes
- Backup on Google Drive
- Notifications for assignments, tests, reminders
- Management of grades, marks, subjects
- Record your lectures
Reviews
This app is super helpful and so easy to use! I love how it keeps track of everything school related. I just have one suggestion, maybe there could be the option of repeating schedules, because I have the same classes in the same order every day and it was extremely annoying to add in my schedule every single day of the week. But other than that I loved this app! Especially because I always update it once I get news from my teachers about future assignments and tests, and it helps me remember what work I have to do. Please install if you get the chance, especially if you are a student dealing with multiple tasks at once like me!
Haven't had the chance to test this out at uni yet but just a couple small additions would make this even better. My subjects have different room locations each day, and they may be Lectures, Tutorials, Labs etc - would be great to be able to add these in and specify a room to each. Also I personally prefer the timetable to start at a specific time but not too worried about this part.
This apps is perfect. But maybe you can add a settings. When there's a class going on, the phone will be automatically silent. IF THERE THIS FEATURE THIS WILL BE AWESOME. i hope you guys can consider jt. Sometimes, i always forgot to silent my phone in a class. So i hope, this will help me more since it know all my schedule and class. Thank you.
Not versatile enough. This app is well built... For semestered school systems. In my school it's not semestered and classes are not scheduled by day of the week(Monday Tuesday etc) but by Day 1-4. So this app is completely useless here.
This is a helpful app, but I'd appreciate a feature since certain classes are on the same time on certain days I'd like to select the days on which the class would be on instead of having to put the same information again and again. It does get frustrating.
In my school we operate on a biweekly basis. Adding my timetable in was difficult, but remembering which week it is (A or B in my case) makes using this app extraordinarily difficult. I suggest some way to set timetables to be 'available' on the right week. On the plus side the widgets are clean (wish there was some custiomisability ) and can be made to fit your screen easily. The subject and room appear forthrightly, which is great for avoiding standing around figuring out the room your in. It also automatically fills in rooms based on subject on the timetable. Only wish that was the same for teachers linked to a subject.
What's New
Version 3.11
- Attach pictures to homework and exams
- Improved notifications
- Improved Google Drive backup
- Bug fixes