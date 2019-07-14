Remote Control for Android - create your own universal remote control and take it always with you.



Control contemporary all your equipment like tv, radio, receiver, light control, rgb led strip, reflex camera, air handling unit and many more without long loading time. The app provides smartphones with an infrared diode like Samsung Galaxy S5, S4, S4 Mini, Note 3, Tab 3, Medion Lifetab or HTC ONE as well as the JBMedia Light-Manager Air / Pro+ with Wifi-Bridge.



In order to be able to control the JBMedia Light Manager, it must already be set up completely and be accessible in the WLAN. Then you only have to enter the IP in RCoid and you can immediately assign all scenes or actuators to the remote control.

In addition, it is also possible to forward all IR signals from the RCoid database via WLAN to the JB MediaLight Manager and to send them from this device. Since the infrared transmission power of the JB-Media is stronger than that of the mobile phone, this increases the reliability controlling the devices. And narrative are now also mobile phones without infrared compatible to RCoid.



I work on a databank for RCoid-remote controls. Try, if an existing file work with your equipment. Often remote-controls from the same or sometimes also from a different producer are compatible with other equipment.



Alternativ you can create your own IR remote control. You can decide the shape, the size, the rotation and the color of the buttons. The necessary IR-codes can you find in the internet.

i.e. http://lirc.sourceforge.net/remotes, http://irdb.globalcache.com/Home/Database, http://www.remotecentral.com/cgi-bin/codes/ or http://irdb.tk/find/

You are supported with IR-code-generators for RC5, RC6 and LIRC-Files(without mention of a protocoll).

Пульт дистанционного управления для Android - создать свой собственный универсальный пульт дистанционного управления и принять его всегда с вами.



Контроль современник всего оборудования, как телевидение, радио, приемник, управление освещением, RGB светодиодных полосы, зеркальный фотоаппарат, агрегат и многого другое без длительного времени загрузки. Приложение обеспечивает смартфоны с инфракрасным диодом, как Samsung Galaxy S5, S4, S4 Mini, примечание 3, Tab 3, Medion Lifetab или HTC ONE, а также JBMedia Light-менеджер Air / Pro + с Wi-Fi-Бридж.



Для того, чтобы иметь возможность контролировать менеджер JBMedia Light, он уже должен быть настроен полностью и быть доступным в сети WLAN. Тогда вам нужно только ввести IP-адрес в RCoid, и вы можете сразу же назначить все сцены или исполнительные механизмы для пульта дистанционного управления.

Кроме того, можно также направить все ИК-сигналы из базы данных RCoid через беспроводную сеть к JB MediaLight диспетчеру и отправить их из данного устройства. Так как инфракрасная мощность передачи JB-Media сильнее, чем мобильный телефон, это повышает надежность контрольного устройства. И рассказ теперь также мобильные телефоны без инфракрасных совместимо с RCoid.



Я работаю на банке данных для RCoid-пультов дистанционного управления. Попробуйте, если существующий файл работы с оборудованием. Часто Дистанционно управление из тех же или иногда и от другого производителя совместимо с другим оборудованием.



Alternativ вы можете создать свой собственный ИК-пульт дистанционного управления. Вы можете выбрать форму, размер, поворот и цвет кнопок. Необходимые ИК-коды можно найти в интернете.

т.е. http://lirc.sourceforge.net/remotes, http://irdb.globalcache.com/Home/Database, http://www.remotecentral.com/cgi-bin/codes/ или HTTP: // МБРР. тк / найти /

Вы поддерживаются с ИК-кодовых генераторов для RC5, RC6 и LIRC-файлов (без упоминания о Protocoll).