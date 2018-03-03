Dog Training : 101
- March 5, 2018
Description
This profound dog training app contains interactive ways to communicate with your dog while having fun at it. It will show you ways in which you can have a long-lasting relationship with your dog.
This dog training App will assist you in:
1. Training your dog to follow the below commands:
☛ To Come to you
☛ To Sit
☛ To Stay
☛ To Heel
☛ To Lie Down
☛ To Wipe Paws before coming into the House etc.
2. Potty Training your Puppy.
3. Preparation of Home Food and Treats for your Dog along with the details of Safe and Unsafe Human Foods for a Dog.
4. How to give a proper bath to your Dog and how often.
5. Games to play with your Dog.
6. How to identify that your dog is sick and many more.
This Dog Training App has been compiled by a respected and certified professional dog trainer with donkey years of experience. It contains all the strategies and methods you’ll need to deal with any issues you’re having with your dogs.
Reviews
It's amazing
Excellent app
Most helpful n useful app for the dog lovers.....provides àll the necessary info for one who r interested in havn pet dogs👍 Gud one!!!
A very good thought.
Awesome..very helpful. Thank you.
Fantastic app to train your dogs, even dogs love this app 😁
What's New
New Content
Similar
