AutoShorten
Fernando García Álvarez
- February 11, 2018
Description
How many time have you spent on shortening URLs before sending them to someone?
With this app you don't need to do it anymore!
Simply copy a URL and AutoShorten will automatically work so that when you paste it it'll be already shortened.
Also, if you want to use Android's share functionality to share a link, simply share it with AutoShorten and it'll also be shortened, giving you then the option to share it with the app you want.
This app is open source and its code is available at: https://github.com/fercarcedo/AutoShorten
Reviews
This is a great app! Just want 'bit.ly' as an alternative to goo.gl. Also how about making a specific set of domains that I would like to shorten automatically like only Amazon or Youtube links. Edit : added all my requests. Thanks a lot.
What's New
- Added bit.ly as an alternative to goo.gl
- Added option to automatically shorten only specific domains