Description
Fivey is an app that consists of the 5000 most common French words.
Each flashcard includes one French word and one expression.
Click on the card to see the translation.
No internet connection is required.
It’s a pretty great way to learn new French words.
Reviews
Thank you. I am the first to comment. Yay
Super helpful!!!
What's New
Bug fixes