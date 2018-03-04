Word Chest
Spearmint Games
- March 4, 2018
-
·
Offers in-app purchases
( 28)
Description
Do you enjoy word games? Here comes the perfect word game for you!
Word puzzle has never been so challenging. New addictive Word Game is available NOW. Enjoy the best combination of word searching and revealing.
This Word Chest game is addicting & a great game for kids & family! Come and reveal all hidden words!
HOW TO PLAY:
Touch & drag your finger over the hex to connect & solve puzzles. Game gets harder as you progress. This game’s brain teaser, tests your vocabulary, lateral thinking & puzzle solving skills.
FEATURES:
★ Dozen of categories
★ Thousands of Puzzles
★ Play OFFLINE in anytime without internet.
★ Free & easy to play, challenging to master
★ Designed for all ages, perfect for kids, adults!
★ Simply designed so everyone will love it.
★ Optimised for all devices.
★ Minimal design.
★ Smaller app size.
Word Chest is perfect for both word search and crossword games FANS!
Free Word Search & Connect Game
DOWNLOAD TODAY for FREE!
Word puzzle has never been so challenging. New addictive Word Game is available NOW. Enjoy the best combination of word searching and revealing.
This Word Chest game is addicting & a great game for kids & family! Come and reveal all hidden words!
HOW TO PLAY:
Touch & drag your finger over the hex to connect & solve puzzles. Game gets harder as you progress. This game’s brain teaser, tests your vocabulary, lateral thinking & puzzle solving skills.
FEATURES:
★ Dozen of categories
★ Thousands of Puzzles
★ Play OFFLINE in anytime without internet.
★ Free & easy to play, challenging to master
★ Designed for all ages, perfect for kids, adults!
★ Simply designed so everyone will love it.
★ Optimised for all devices.
★ Minimal design.
★ Smaller app size.
Word Chest is perfect for both word search and crossword games FANS!
Free Word Search & Connect Game
DOWNLOAD TODAY for FREE!
Reviews
THIS GAME IS AWESOME!!!👌 You should all keep this game forever.
I love it! It is more engaging and challenging.
Awesome word app, Helpfull to learn spellings of words!
A GREAT TIME PASSER!!!
Awsome and good one......more helpful to childrens to learn english words and spelling
Game is so good!
What's New
Small Improvements