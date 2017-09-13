Arras - Dartscorer
Han Swinkels
- September 13, 2017
Arras is your ultimate companion while playing darts, it's the dartscorer you need. Throw your darts and fill in your scores and Arras will do the rest. It will keep track of all your averages, scores and a load of different stats.
Create a match with the options you like. Choose between one and four players and when you don't have a direct opponent you can just play against one of the three bots or even yourself. This dartscorer will provide a suggestion with the best way to finish. Long press a number on the keyboard to enter a score more easily. Besides those options, you can cast your screen via Chromecast to a tv, to view basic match info.
When you accidentally leave the match, you will always be able to continue it from the Home page.
Furthermore you can create a personal profile and when you play with it, all your averages and other stats will be visible on your profile page (Note: only when you save the match). Arras also provides the option to play circkets/tactics with up to four players
All options combined makes Arras your ultimate dart scoreboard, dartscorer, dartscounter and companion while playing darts!
So download Arras - Dartscorer before your next dart game!
- Official release
