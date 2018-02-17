Description
Hold your phone near your baby when they are crying, click the record button, and Maggie gives you multiple translations in order of accuracy. With Maggie, you can soothe your baby's pain faster.
The app is made for infants between the ages of 0 to 12 months, it translates only baby cries and offers translations for the five major stressors of infants: stomachaches, discomfort, hunger, fatigue, and burps.
This is not a diagnostic app or meant to replace parent-baby bonding - we want to make parenting easier, not replace it. Please visit our website or contact us for more information. We love talking to new parents!
enfanttech@gmail.com
http://heymaggie.com/
Terms of Use: https://goo.gl/FyF1iS
Reviews
This winter break I had to watch my younger cousin and honestly, without Maggie I don't think I would have been able to handle the weekend. My cousin was able to communicate his ambiguous needs to me thru Maggie. It sorted the cries based on importance and the child's immediate needs. The weekend went wonderfully because Maggie was there to help me understand what my cousin needed and their parents were extremely happy that we created such a positive bond in a short time. Thank you for developing such an awesome app and thanks to the Maggie Team!
I like how it helps me learn more about my baby
What's New
We now support Samsung and Google phones.
