Description
lrkFM is a simple file manager with the following features:
- Free and without advertising
- Access to all files, folders and devices *
- Unpack archives (Zip, Rar)
- Creating archives (Zip)
- File operations (copy, cut, rename, delete)
- Share files directly from the app
* If the app has access to the respective location. A rooted device is required to access some locations.
Source code: https://github.com/lfuelling/lrkFM
