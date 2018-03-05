Mobilize - Group Communication & Member Management
- March 5, 2018
Description
Mobilize is a home for your community to meet, network and grow. Manage & organize your groups easily, send group messages, manage your member database, create polls and events, and build community. Communicate via the app, text or email - no member login required!
You can:
- Communicate with your groups via the app, text or email – no login required
- Message your entire community, a subgroup or individual
- Create discussions, polls, events and send private messages
- Recruit & organize your members with registration forms and a member database
- Simplify event management with scheduling, invitations, and easy follow ups.
- See who’s viewed and responded with smart analytics
- Post your message on group discussion boards or have private conversations.
- Adjust your own & your group’s privacy settings
Mobilize was founded on the universal belief that when people work together, anything is possible. We’ve made it our mission to build a communication platform that empowers people to create movements. Through technology, we’ve simplified the art of bringing people together and made it accessible to anyone who wants to start a movement.
Communities from all walks of life have the power to create lasting change. From marketplaces and their sellers, to on demand platforms and their workforce, tech companies and their API developers, political movements and their organizers, global brands and their ambassadors, coworking spaces and their tenants, corporations and their resellers and franchisees - and by those seeking an alternative to Google Groups, Meetup, Slack, Mailchimp, CRM and dozens more
“The days of creating clunky Google Groups to keep your organization’s members up-to-date might be over.” - VentureBeat
Why users love Mobilize:
* “We use the platform to share best practices with our partners, segment our groups by regions and interest, and communicate vital updates to hundreds of our licensees.” -Sabrina Merlo, Program Director, Maker Faire
* “Mobilize helps our 170 invested startups keep in touch, share knowledge, and make the most of the entire Seedcamp network in order to accelerate their success.” -Miguel Pinho, Tech Lead, Seedcamp
* “Mobilize has given us an opportunity to talk to our community in ways we weren’t able to with a Google Group.” -Rebecca Saylor, Co-Captain, SF Etsy
What's New
- Chats, You can spark up a conversation with other community members.
- We have added files support in comments, private replies and chats.
- You can now click on "Continue this conversation ..." on emails, opens the app in the right place.
- Bug fixes and improvements.
Keep sending in your thoughts and feedback - we're taking it all in and improving as we go.