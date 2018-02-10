Find It - Real World Document Search
Akash Idnani
- February 4, 2018
Description
Find It - Real World Document Search allows you to search through physical documents just as easily as you could with digital documents. Just enter in your search terms, point your camera at the document, and let Find It do the rest. Find It will scan the document in real time, and highlight the words you searched for. Hold your device steady for a few seconds for best results.
The app also works well for documents or other text on a computer which may not be searchable. Be sure to disable flash in this case.
We're using Google's optical character recognition technology to ensure that Find It is fast and accurate.
Icons and promotional graphics were done by Lavanya Kukkemane - https://lavanyak814.wixsite.com/portfolio
Reviews
it works!
The best control+F for all those written documents
What's New
Feedback is appreciated. Thanks for downloading!