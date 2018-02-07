Rippple - The Dribbble app
Mathieu Maree
- February 4, 2018
-
( 1,429)
Description
Rippple is a beautiful Material Design Dribbble app for Android with landscape and tablet layouts support.
Join the Google+ community to stay tuned on the progress and install beta updates:
https://plus.google.com/u/0/communities/115600064091782602654
--
Rippple's features list :
★ Browse popular shots, recent shots and people you follow from dribbble.com
★ Explore and sort the shots as you want
Shots:
★ Double tap to like a shot
★ Like/unlike a shot
★ See who likes a shot
★ See buckets, rebounds, comments and attachments
★ Watch GIFs
Comments:
★ See a shot's comments
★ Post a comment
★ Delete a comment
★ Like a comment
Buckets:
★ See your buckets
★ Create / Delete a bucket
★ Add a shot to a bucket
Attachments:
★ See a shot's attachments
★ Download a shot's attachments
Users:
★ See a user's shots, likes, buckets, followers and followees
★ Follow/un-follow a user
Other:
★ Choose one of 2 themes
★ Choose big or small cards for list display
★ Have the popular shots from Dribbble on your wallpaper with Muzei
--
Available translations:
- Brazilian Portughese
- French
- German
- Indonesian
- Italian
- Russian
--
Thanks for using Rippple, any feedback will be appreciated!
Permissions details for Rippple :
* Internet : Used to retrieve data from dribbble.com
* Access to external storage : Used to save an image to your SD card
* Wake lock : Required by Muzei live wallpaper
* Set wallpaper : well... I think this one is obvious enough!
--
Please note that Rippple uses the Dribbble API but is not endorsed or certified by Dribbble.
Reviews
For such dribbble, there are alot things to refurbish and fix.. yet, it is deliver design on better access and it's just perfect
Scroll, scroll, crash, repeat. Beauty is marred by bugs! TOO BAD :(
After the recent update the app keeps crashing.
Ok, it's fixed now and it was good approach to update me from here. I'm giving 5 stars :)
Faild to load again & again & again...
Get a lot of inspiration and drive from looking at these designs to get better.
What's New
Yay, this update finally brings support for Android Oreo! Oh, and it comes with loads of improvements & bugfixes! Read on the in-app changelog for more details 🙃