Description
Keep track of your recurring subscriptions and instantly see where your money is going.
Recur is the easiest way to get insights of your fixed, recurring costs. Manage your subscriptions and get notified.
ADD YOUR SUBSCRIPTIONS
Adding subscriptions is very easy, you can either choose from dozens of existing subscription services or create your own custom ones.
YOUR SUBSCRIPTIONS AT A GLANCE
Recur offers you a clear overview over all your subscriptions and how much they cost you. You can even see how much you spend monthly.
Recur is the easiest way to get insights of your fixed, recurring costs. Manage your subscriptions and get notified.
ADD YOUR SUBSCRIPTIONS
Adding subscriptions is very easy, you can either choose from dozens of existing subscription services or create your own custom ones.
YOUR SUBSCRIPTIONS AT A GLANCE
Recur offers you a clear overview over all your subscriptions and how much they cost you. You can even see how much you spend monthly.
What's New
Thank you for downloading Recur - Subscription Tracker, we really hope you get a clear insight in your fixed costs!
If you have any feedback how to make Recur even better or if you find any bugs, please send a message to kr3dde@gmail.com!