SpotyTube - Discover Music
SpotyTube
- May 16, 2017
-
( 26)
Description
🎶 SpotyTube helps you discover new music videos that's trending, viral & topping charts across the Globe! 🎶
What makes SpotyTube different from anyone else out there is the most accurate music content it provides. We curate your playlist based on Spotify's latest playlist trends, virals & top charts. So it's guaranteed your playlist is always up to date
SpotyTube brings the best of both worlds(Spotify and YouTube Music) under a single platform for any music lover
🆒 Salient Features
- Play video in lightbox mode or fullscreen, change your preference in settings
- Save your favorite music videos and create your own playlist
- Save an existing playlist as a favorite
- Choose your country in settings, then your corresponding country's top playlist is displayed at the top if the playlist exist
🎤 We love Music as much as you do, enjoy all the beautiful music videos and spread the ❤️ by sharing the app with friends and family. Bob Marley once said " One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain "
🎼 Note
- In order to comply with YouTube's terms of use, SpotyTube cannot play music video in background or while on lockscreen
- SpotyTube only provides the platform for you to watch YouTube videos curated based on our database. The actual music videos are streamed and provided by YouTube, so for any content related, you should contact YouTube
🎼 Permission
SpotyTube only requires internet connection to stream music videos. Your privacy is our top most concern and we do not require any other permissions
🎼 User Data Privacy
When you login with your Google account or an email or password, all user login data are stored securely on Google's server because we use Firebase Authentication. We do not store any login data anywhere else because your privacy is our top most concern
🎼 Find us on Social Media:
Instagram: https://instagr.am/spotytube
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpotyTube
Facebook: https://fb.com/spotytube.me
🎼 Feedback
We'd love to hear your feedback and suggestions on the app, please reach out to us on Social Media, links above or email us spotytube@outlook.com
What makes SpotyTube different from anyone else out there is the most accurate music content it provides. We curate your playlist based on Spotify's latest playlist trends, virals & top charts. So it's guaranteed your playlist is always up to date
SpotyTube brings the best of both worlds(Spotify and YouTube Music) under a single platform for any music lover
🆒 Salient Features
- Play video in lightbox mode or fullscreen, change your preference in settings
- Save your favorite music videos and create your own playlist
- Save an existing playlist as a favorite
- Choose your country in settings, then your corresponding country's top playlist is displayed at the top if the playlist exist
🎤 We love Music as much as you do, enjoy all the beautiful music videos and spread the ❤️ by sharing the app with friends and family. Bob Marley once said " One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain "
🎼 Note
- In order to comply with YouTube's terms of use, SpotyTube cannot play music video in background or while on lockscreen
- SpotyTube only provides the platform for you to watch YouTube videos curated based on our database. The actual music videos are streamed and provided by YouTube, so for any content related, you should contact YouTube
🎼 Permission
SpotyTube only requires internet connection to stream music videos. Your privacy is our top most concern and we do not require any other permissions
🎼 User Data Privacy
When you login with your Google account or an email or password, all user login data are stored securely on Google's server because we use Firebase Authentication. We do not store any login data anywhere else because your privacy is our top most concern
🎼 Find us on Social Media:
Instagram: https://instagr.am/spotytube
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpotyTube
Facebook: https://fb.com/spotytube.me
🎼 Feedback
We'd love to hear your feedback and suggestions on the app, please reach out to us on Social Media, links above or email us spotytube@outlook.com
Reviews
I like the way music videos are listed on the basis of region or country. Keep it up. Good luck
Add download feature and your app will spur. Great and very precise music app. Very good. Add the download play offline option as soon as possible.
No option for full screen mode
Up to date content, matches Spotify playlist!
Awesome quality videos...great keep going..
Awesome app loved it's feature
What's New
- Version 1.1 go live!