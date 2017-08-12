Riff Studio (Speed and Pitch)
- August 2, 2017
Description
Made by musicians, for musicians.
Riff Studio lets you build a setlist of the songs you want to practice, set their pitch and speed independently and before hand, so you can focus on playing your instrument or singing along!
You can also adjust the song parameters at any time and in real-time: either set the pitch without affecting the speed, change the speed without affecting the pitch, or adjusting both together. The pitch will be set in semitones, and the speed as a percentage of the original speed.
It also provides A-B looping functionality to go through those difficult parts until you get them right. You can also use the quick-jump feature to jump back to the last point you started playing from in a song, seamlessly.
Besides from the in-app experience, Riff Studio also lets you save or export the adjusted songs to your device in MP3 format.
Riff Studio is great for musicians practicing songs that require alternative tunings, or that are too fast to play along initially, and will help them get all the way to 200%.
The user interface is clean and touch targets are large, which enables an easy interaction that doesn't require fine motor skills, so you can focus your dexterity on the instrument you are playing instead of on operating the app itself.
Riff Studio is in continuous development, eager for to user feedback and feature suggestions. Please shoot me a line at brazzilabs@gmail.com with your ideas!
Features:
- Pitch shifting - change music pitch up or down in semi-tones
- Time stretching or BPM changing - change audio speed within an ample range of the original speed
- Provides high quality time stretching and pitch shifting, back-ported to support older Android versions
- A-B looper - mark a section of the song to loop indefinitely and practice the hard parts
- Save or export your adjusted songs as MP3 format
- Free with no restrictions on this music speed controller
- No need to wait for your local audio to decode, being able to play it instantly with real-time audio speed and pitch adjustment. Slow down audio speed or change music pitch instantly for several audio format types.
Please note that the songs you add need to be in your device.
--
Riff Studio is Superpowered
http://superpowered.com
Reviews
Awesome app! Simple to use format! Very handy for musicians learning songs by ear on the go! Especially when your budget and environment doesnt allow for bulky, expensive equipment and/or software!
This one is the greatest music app i ever encountered. Just add some saving features to at its excellent for editing music of singers..
Absolutely amazing. Helped me learn a bunch of guitar solos I never thought I'd be able to play! 5 stars!!
When I try to download the song it says it's done but I can't find it anywhere in my device
Great sound; wonderful pitch control app.
brAzzi Labs, I love this app. Do you think you can add a feature to add multiple mp3s at once?
What's New
- Song metadata editing!
- Bug fixes
