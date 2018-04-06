Nutrition Informer is a nutrition app that provides relevant articles, diets and facts about nutrition. A variety of articles and facts will make you understand a lot about nutrition and will take a huge impact on your future nutrition related choices. Diets are divided into six groups of categories that are: Vegetarian, Athlete, Weight Control, Detox, Crash and Medical diets. Diet plans are published from users once they are approved. Furthermore, we provide you the opportunity to calculate your body fat.



Nutrition Informer allows you to:

● View a variety of nutrition news articles

● View plenty of nutrition diet plans

● View information regarding nutrition facts

● Calculate your body fat

● Submit a diet plan that you think is a must read for everyone

● Rate a diet plan

● Save diet plans to your favorites



Learn things you did not know before in a fast and entertaining way! Just download Nutrition Informer to find and share diet plans.