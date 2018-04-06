Nutrition Informer

Nutrition InformerHealth & Fitness
Everyone
26
Contains Ads

Nutrition Informer is a nutrition app that provides relevant articles, diets and facts about nutrition. A variety of articles and facts will make you understand a lot about nutrition and will take a huge impact on your future nutrition related choices. Diets are divided into six groups of categories that are: Vegetarian, Athlete, Weight Control, Detox, Crash and Medical diets. Diet plans are published from users once they are approved. Furthermore, we provide you the opportunity to calculate your body fat.

Nutrition Informer allows you to:
● View a variety of nutrition news articles
● View plenty of nutrition diet plans
● View information regarding nutrition facts
● Calculate your body fat
● Submit a diet plan that you think is a must read for everyone
● Rate a diet plan
● Save diet plans to your favorites

Learn things you did not know before in a fast and entertaining way! Just download Nutrition Informer to find and share diet plans.
Read more

Reviews

Review Policy
5.0
26 total
5
4
3
2
1
Loading...

What's New

Medical, weight-control, detox, athlete and vegan diets in one place? Simply view all type of diet plan consisting of daily meals for a simple, healthy and relaxing life.
Nutrition body fat calculator is added to help you count your body fat.
Food with high calories, protein, iron, calcium, potassium, fiber, magnesium, carbs, cholesterol, zinc are included and foods that help with heartburn, colds, acne, diabetes, depression, anxiety, stress, constipation, gout, and inflammation are added.
Read more

Additional Information

Updated
April 6, 2018
Installs
100+
Current Version
1.0
Requires Android
4.0.3 and up
Content Rating
Everyone
Permissions
Report
Offered By
Nutrition Informer
Developer
©2018 GoogleSite Terms of ServicePrivacyDevelopersArtistsAbout Google
By purchasing this item, you are transacting with Google Payments and agreeing to the Google Payments Terms of Service and Privacy Notice.