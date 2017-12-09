LKBL - The Beauty Meter
December 1, 2017
Ever wondered how hot you are? Do you fit together as a couple?
With LKBL - The Beauty Meter - you can have the answer as fast as taking a picture.
LKBL is an advanced AI which can analyze and measure the beauty of your face and photos. Another important feature is the couple analysis which can rate how much do you fit together as a couple.
Realize which of your pictures are worth sharing and which you should rather keep for yourself.
Find out what affects the results most and what is irrelevant.
This is one of the first really working apps of this kind.
The AI is based on the latest technology and it was trained on real human responses from all around the world.
Features:
◆ Take a picture with your camera or load one from the phone gallery.
◆ The application has two modes:
→ Just face - the app detects the face and focuses just on it, the results respond more to the face beauty, face expression, makeup, etc.
→ Full picture - the whole picture is analyzed - figure, hairstyle, clothes, background, lighting, picture quality, etc.
◆ Couple analysis - try picture of you and you partner to find out how much you two fit together as a couple. Are you two the Perfect match?
◆ Gender recognition - the application can recognize your gender, just check the color of your score.
◆ Records - browse through your best and worst pictures easily.
◆ Picture share - share your results to the world.
◆ No internet connection needed - the whole computation is done in your device, no photos are uploaded to any servers.
Tips:
• To achieve the best results use quality images without blurr, noise or extreme lighting.
• The app is focused mainly on people in the age from 15 to 40.
• In the Full picture mode use only single person pictures.
• And most importantly - have FUN and don't take the results too seriously. Even AI makes mistakes.
This a free trial version.
That's it. It seems like your search for the real beauty detector ends here.
Find out how hot you are and let the world know it!
Your LKBL team.
▶ http://www.lkbl.one
Reviews
Fun to play with...
Ehhh it's okay
Needs improvement anyways this app is great keep it up....
Great app, I like it
Great app i got 9.9 😍
I love this app
What's New
Face detector was updated
Fixed occasional crash
Fixed Nexus 5 camera problem
