Sneak In - Marble Shooter Game

Sneak In is a fun, challenging and addictive marble shooter game. Stop the evil and greedy snake Seth from eating all your beloved marbles that slowly sneak into the marvelous jungle of Chicahua. Seth, the fearless reptile who is living there for ages also wants to collect the precious marbles. Stop him by triggering chain reactions and combinations of three marbles and play through over 200 unique, colorful and challenging levels to reach the top spot on the scoreboard. Challenge your friends on the endless mode and beat their highscore. Sneak In is one of the most addictive marbles game you will ever play.



Do you have what it takes to stop the Seth the most vicious snake and survive the jungle of Chicahua?



Highlighted Features



✪ 7 magic marbles: The frozen, the bumpies, the ghosts, the rocks, the bubbles, the viruses and the blackholes

✪ 1 new endless mode every week

✪ Over 200 unique challenging levels

✪ Beat your highscore and share it to your friends

✪ Easy to learn, hard to master

✪ Play on multiple devices cloud-saved

✪ No Wi-Fi connection required

✪ Ad free



Sneak in to the Chicahua jungle, defeat Seth the sneaky snake and challenge your friends in an endless game mode. Still here?! Hurry up before Seth eats all your delicious marbles!