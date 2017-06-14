Buffer: Social Media, Twitter
Buffer, Inc
- June 14, 2017
Share to Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn – all from one place, on your schedule.
Any link, text, picture or video you want to share, just add it to your Buffer. Your updates will automatically be scheduled and spaced out throughout the day to post to your favorite social networks. Plus, you can custom schedule or "post now" right inside the app.
Say you find 5 great articles and 2 funny photos you want to share. If you post them all in a row, you might flood your friends and followers who are online – and totally miss those who aren't. Instead, add these posts to your Buffer, and you'll have great social updates for the next few days.
Why you’ll love Buffer:
• Share to multiple Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google+, LinkedIn and Pinterest boards from one place.
• Get analytics for each update you share: Clicks, Retweets, Repins, Likes, Shares, Mentions and more.
• Schedule your posts automatically so you never have to worry about setting a time and date. Just hit “Buffer”.
• Schedule your posts using a Custom Time to schedule for specific events or campaigns.
• Share from all of your favourite apps using Android's "Share to" feature, including scheduling native retweets from Twitter, Tweetbot & more!
You can also add to Buffer from your favourite browser using Android's native "Share to" feature.
Buffer’s main version is free, but you can easily upgrade within the app.
Free Plan Features:
• Connect up to 4 Social Accounts
• 10 scheduled posts per profile
Awesome Plan Features:
• Have up to 100 posts in your Buffer.
• Connect up to 10 Social Accounts.
• RSS feed integration
Small Business Plan Features:
• 25 Connected Social Accounts
• 5 Team Members & Contributions Feature.
• 2,000 scheduled posts per profile
• RSS feed integration
• All standard Buffer features & Awesome Plan features.
The Awesome Plan & Small Business plan subscriptions are optional and are available via an auto-renewing subscriptions:
Awesome Plan subscriptions are at a monthly rate of $9.99 or an annual rate of $99.99.
Small Business subscriptions are available at a monthly rate of $99.99.
Privacy Policy: https://buffer.com/privacy
Terms of Use: https://buffer.com/terms
Do you have any questions for us?
Email: hello@buffer.com
Twitter: @buffer
Facebook: http://facebook.com/bufferapp
Instagram: @buffer
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/bufferapp
Reviews
This app helps me so much with posting for my business! I'm able to allot time for this instead of trying to remember to post every few hours. And being able to do it across multiple social media apps? Priceless!
Absolutely amazing. What a genius idea for us busy mums. Plan your posts the night before and let buffer do the rest. Brill
Stopped working on my Huawei Mate 9 and hasn't worked for a fortnight. Pretty disappointed.
I literally use this app once it twice a week and set up all my posts automatically, and to 4 different social media platforms.
Essential.
Though this works great for facebook, linkedin and twitter, it hasn't been working for Instagram 😕 It worked as it should the first time I tried, but when I planned the post the night prior, it didn't give the reminder to post when it should, but the party had gone to "past reminders". When I rescheduled, it didn't send the reminder again, only did when I went into the app to post manually. Once done and in the "past reminders", I saw that the time scheduled for that post had changed to a much later time that day on its own. Not impressed.
What's New
Hey there great news: we've fixed some niggling bugs. Now you can schedule to your heart's desire!
In this update 6.1.7:
*** FIXES ***
• Fixes crash when showing rating dialog
• Fixes composer crashing when buffering post
• Check for Business Plan type when showing IG grid preview
• Retry Upgrade Purchase in cases of failure
We value your feedback, so if you have something to share then email us at hello@buffer.com. If you're enjoying our app, please leave us a rating and a review ^_^