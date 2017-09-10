Description
The most functional diary for Android & Windows 10 lets you keep all your precious memories in one place and even reminds you to write down your experiences every day.
• The most feature-rich diary app for Android, Windows 10 Mobile and Desktop
• Daily notifications remind you to write down your memories
• Attach pictures, drawings, audio recordings, files, tags, people, ratings or locations to your diary entries
• Display of your daily calendar events, weather and Google Fit information
• Integration of your social media activity (Twitter/Instagram/Facebook/...)
• Optional password protection of your diary
• OneDrive Sync keeps your entries updated cross-platform (Pro version only)
• Backup your diary with importing & exporting the database
• Export your diary entries as .docx, .rtf, .html or .txt (Pro version only)
Free 7 day trial period of the Pro version included
Reviews
Excellent app. Cheers to the Developer👍👍for the Android version, though it was a bit painful paying again for this version. It would be great if the sms messages are also captured, as in the Windows app and Pictures are also allowed to sync across the devices. Facility to add multiple locations would be great too.
Thank you for moving Diarium to Android! I was a big fan of the app on Windows 10 Mobile and desktop, and it was the app I missed the most after moving to Android. I already upgraded to Pro, and am looking forward to seeing it develop further.
Love the synchronisation between android and windows
I tried many Android apps but couldn't find any as good as this one. I used this fantastic journaling app on Windows 10 and was delighted to find it on android! This version is even better... And it still sync cross platform with my PC... The calendar view is easy to navigate and well presented. You can dictate your journal entry, for quick entry on the go. Powerful feature such as search, location, pictures, tags and people, weather forecast, social media and calendar integration. This is a very powerful and effective diary app, yet super easy to use on a day to day basis... Well done, the best on the play store.
I came to know about this app in reddit. The dev made a post about this app in reddit. I tried. I'm not satisfied. reasons are the playstore description is not detailed. The dev should have mentioned that this app has 6 days of trail then we have to pay. I get that dev has to make money. But i think this should be mentioned in description. Second reason i don't like calendar taking half of my screen. Third reason we have to pay for separate licenses. That means it you want to use it on android pay for it. And if you want to access your diary in Windows you have to pay for it. This is not good. For those of you looking for good diary app i recommend diaro. It's a free app. If you want you can pay one time payment to upgrade pro. That's it. You can access it on both Android and pc. No need to pay separate licenses. In fact diaro has a Web version that means you don't have to install software on pc. It also means you can access your diary on mac, Linux too. Dont go for this app. Simply not worth it. Dear dev I'm sorry i couldn't rate 5 stars because of your payment model.
I've been using the app for over a year on Windows 10, and I really like it. I just starting using the Android app to see how it compares (although Windows 10 is still my main use) I prefer the look of the Windows 10 app, it gives you a better overview of the past with any pictures you attached. (of course, that's just my preference.) The app works really good, and I would say is the best in it's category, especially since it works with Windows 10.
