Congy
Adrian Toșcă
- August 7, 2017
-
Description
Congy automatically switches between a reader app and a map navigator depending on your car speed. You can choose the reader from your email app, feedly, a web browser or any other app you use in-car for a quick read. The map navigator is any map navigator app like Waze or Google Maps.
The app promotes safer driving by automatically switching away from the reader app when the car speed increases while facilitating reading when the car stops. You don't have to handle your device yourself when driving, as the app will switch between these apps. The app helps you to comply with car driving legislation in some countries, where is not allowed to handle the device while driving, but a map navigator is allowed.
In PRO version, the app can also start the music app of your choosing, like Spotify Music or Google Music Play, and in the same time automatically start the Bluetooth on your device and pairing with a Bluetooth speaker. By default, this option is not enabled, but you can find it in settings.
The app can automatically attempt to detect if you are in a car with the engine running when plugging the device charger. The app will automatically open and you only have to push start.
When you unplug the charger, the app will show so you can end the trip. The app will display some statistics about your trip like the drive time, the idle (potentially reading) time and, in the PRO version, the number of stops and distance and speed info.
Be sure to use your device docked in-car and connected to a power supply if you are planning to use this app, as it is heavily dependent on GPS data which is a high-power drainer. Also, be sure to check your country legislation before using this app, as in some countries reading may not be allowed in-car even if the car is idling and you are not directly handling the device.
Please use the feedback button from app menu to report any problem and help improve this app.
What's New
Added implicitly on option to keep screen while Congy trip is running.