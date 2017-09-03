7Things
SmallStep LLC
- September 3, 2017
-
( 16)
Description
You often come across useful information on the Internet. But how can you keep it?
You may keep what you want to remember in all kinds of on-line and off-line note-taking software, bookmarks and other tools for a while. But very soon they become overloaded with tones of stuff which makes it quite hard to find anything there.
We suggest saving everything directly to your memory. Simply select some text, share it with our application and it will make sure you remember it.
But don't try to memorize whole pages or long paragraphs. Your memory is not a place to store all kinds of unnecessary stuff. Try to reduce the text that you want to memorize to one or two short sentences.
What can you memorize? Virtually everything: facts, jokes, some poetry and important events that you keep forgetting (don't miss your friends birthday again!)
You can even learn languages with this application! Just add some grammar examples or useful phrases that you want to remember.
One important final note: the application is still in development so please be patient: if you find any glitches, do let us know by sending your feedback directly from the app. We are doing our best to improve it so that you never forget what you want to remember!
You may keep what you want to remember in all kinds of on-line and off-line note-taking software, bookmarks and other tools for a while. But very soon they become overloaded with tones of stuff which makes it quite hard to find anything there.
We suggest saving everything directly to your memory. Simply select some text, share it with our application and it will make sure you remember it.
But don't try to memorize whole pages or long paragraphs. Your memory is not a place to store all kinds of unnecessary stuff. Try to reduce the text that you want to memorize to one or two short sentences.
What can you memorize? Virtually everything: facts, jokes, some poetry and important events that you keep forgetting (don't miss your friends birthday again!)
You can even learn languages with this application! Just add some grammar examples or useful phrases that you want to remember.
One important final note: the application is still in development so please be patient: if you find any glitches, do let us know by sending your feedback directly from the app. We are doing our best to improve it so that you never forget what you want to remember!
Reviews
What's New
Removed obligatory sign-in with g+. Now app will auto sign-in new users.
Fixed bugs around handling exercises