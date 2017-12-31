Workout Journal - your progress - your motivation
Laboro Space
- December 31, 2017
Description
Our application can make workouts at home, on the playground or in the gym more productive.
By installing the application you will get:
✔ ️ the ability to record workout results at any time, anywhere;
✔ the power of naming your exercises;
✔ ️ freedom in the order of your sets, you will be able to add the data to each set after execution;
✔ ️ the maintenance of workout, for further analysis, and access to them at any time;
✔ ️ the chart of your progress, with the average and general values of one training;
✔ ️ access to data from any smartphone on Android.
The application is in its initial development stage, so we are ready to listen to our users` opinions.
If you have any suggestions and wishes, please send us a mail. 😉
Reviews
Unable to login.
What's New
Fixed an issue with the input to the application.