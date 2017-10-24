Packable - Travel Packing List
January 10, 2018
Description
Packable helps everyone around the world to organize their holidays by giving you the possibility to create a packing list with all the important things that you need to consider before traveling. Creating your travel packing list is free and very easy, in just two steps, and it will help you figure out which items you should not forget, that would ruin your holidays, no matter if it is a business, city break or long holiday.
Create your travel packing lists or luggage checklist in just two easy steps
◼ Select a name for your holiday, a start date and a end date
◼ Select some predefined items from different categories ( Adding your own items or editing will be possible once the list is created )
Once the list is created you can edit it and check every item that you added to your baggage. Also you can do other things like:
⭕ Share travel lists with friends or family and let them edit in real time
⭕ Change title and date of the list ( Basically duplicate a list. If you need the same things in another trip why bother creating a new one? )
⭕ Delete the whole list
⭕ Delete items inside the list by long pressing on an item
⭕ Edit current items in your baggage ( Change name, change quantity, add notes )
⭕ Add new custom items
and many more to come...
Packable is free to use and it doesn`t have any ads at this moment.
We love feedback and that is why we would love to receive any suggestions that would improve your experience
Reviews
Extremely useful app, you don't need to stress anymore about the things you already packed. I used to always find myself messing all of my packed things to search for something I was unsure I packed or not, now I just check my app. 5 stars for a clean design, this app delivers 😁
Very cool app, you can create unlimited travel lists and there are no commercials.
This is a great app. Would always recommend
I love this app because is easy to use.
Easy to use and well made.
What's New
- Login issue
- Share your travel lists with friends or family
- Edit title or date of travel lists
- Delete items in your baggage by long pressing on it