Timbre: Cut, Join, Convert mp3
Xeus
- August 6, 2017
Description
Timbre is a critically acclaimed app for editing audio and video files. It allows you to cut, join and convert audio or video files. It is completely free.
Timbre allows you to perform many kinds of operations on your audio or video files. Among the most popular are:
• Audio Cutter + Video Cutter: Timbre lets you quickly cut songs or cut videos to your liking. Using the high quality audio/video cutter in Timbre, you can cut songs or cut videos. However, Timbre is not just an mp3 cutter or mp4 cutter, it supports every file format you can imagine (from mp4 to mp3 to avi, flv, mkv and more!).
• Audio Joiner + Video Joiner: Want to join audio files? Or perhaps merge videos? Timbre lets you seamlessly join mp3 songs or join videos together, combining as many files as you like into one.
• Audio Converter + Video Converter: Want to convert a wav to mp3? Or perhaps a flac to m4a? How about an mkv to mp4 or avi? With Timbre, you can quickly convert audio and convert video files to and from many formats including mp3, wav, flac, m4a, aac & wma for audio and mp4, flv, avi, mkv, webm & mpeg for video.
• Video to audio: Want to take out the audio from a video? Timbre includes a high quality mp3 video converter that lets you extract mp3 from videos.
• Video to GIF: Convert videos to GIF animated files easily!
Timbre prides itself on being the most comprehensive audio/video editing app ever made. The most popular features of Timbre are the mp3 cutter & mp4 cutter. But it does much more than simply cutting mp3 songs or cutting videos.
• Audio/Video Splitter: This special function of Timbre allows you to quickly split any audio or video file into two parts.
• Audio/Video Omitter: This operations lets you cut out a part from the middle of an audio or video file.
• Audio Bitrate Changer: With Timbre, you can quickly compress your mp3 or m4a files and pick a custom bitrate.
• You can also remove audio from a video or convert a video to audio format.
• Audio/Video speed changer: Want to speed up an mp3 audiobook? Or make a slow motion video? With Timbre, you can change the speed of your audio or video files.
Using the high quality and fast MP3 cutter (& MP4 cutter too!) that comes with Timbre you can easily and effortlessly edit your songs and videos to your liking! Timbre makes sure the output files are compressed and super small while keeping their quality intact.
Timbre makes use of the popular FFmpeg library, the industrial standard of audio and video editing. Using FFmpeg codecs allows Timbre to support a wide variety of media types and not only that, the FFmpeg plugin is super fast and high quality. And guess what? There's a raw FFmpeg console built right into the app so that you can edit and fine tune the quality of all your songs and videos!
Finally, Timbre also allows you to convert text to speech! Timbre uses your phone's built in Text to speech engine so that you can type or paste in any text you wish and Timbre will convert it into voiced speech. You can listen to it or you can export it as an audio file! Timbre includes all the audio/video features you can think of!
And guess what? Timbre supports a whole lot more than just mp3 and mp4 cutting and merging! Here's a list of all the supported formats:
Supported audio formats: mp3, wav, flac, m4a, aac, pcm, aiff, ogg, wma, alac, wv
Supported video formats: mp4, avi, flv, mov, webm, mkv, mpeg
Help translate Timbre into your own language here!
Permissions: (Nothing shady, yay!)
• Write to external storage: To save the edited media files
• Keep CPU awake: So that Timbre can work on long operations even if you turn off the screen
• Internet (Wi-Fi only): If Timbre crashes, the developer gets an error log detailing what went wrong so that it can be quickly fixed.
Reviews
Great app for a quick video trim. I love that it lets you do micro timeline adjustments using a +/- instead of trying to drag a slider into the proper place. The speed change feature is also nice but limited to 2X but usually that is good enough. The only thing the app is lacking is a rotate/change aspect ratio on the videos. That combined with a crop tool (that another reviewer mentioned) would easily make this the best light weight video tool for preparing a clip for social media. Great job. I'm looking forward to see what you come up with future versions as well as your other apps.
Ignoring all those weird questions I was asked to fill in on this rating, I absolutely LOVE this app! I have been looking for an app that I can cut and trim my videos with, and I stumbled across this one by chance. And I adore it! Quick, easy, simple...easy to adjust the video timer too! (Though it took me a little while to find the +/- buttons...) Great job!
I love this app for its useful cool features at a time. It helps me to do things with audios and videos respectively. My humble resguest to you is that you should create an educational app which will let learners to make their own dictionary along with words' meanings and audio pron unciations. Thank you for your help.
The app seems good, but i downloaded it to trim my aac voice recording files and it didn't really work well with aac files. I couldn't drag the slider to listen to the middle of the aac file. It always went back to the beginning.
This is best app in play store foe video and audio editor...... But one thing is missing... That add an option of "inserting a new audio into a video" ie mixing....then i will give 10 star to this app...
***None of the function is working in audio and video. Always showing error. Application is good. Need lot of improvements. *Video join/merger is not working. Always showing error with a pop-up. Please fix this issue. **provide features like- -Add Watermark to videos. -Take snaps/photos from videos. -Add music to videos. -Provide Video college feature. Please fix the issues and update with above said features. Tested in Galaxy J7(2016), Android version above 6.
What's New
- When selecting a range, there are now a pair of plus & minus buttons for the start and end positions
- Critical bug fixes for Arabic, Italian and Russian languages
- Numerous stability improvements
