Firewall WITHOUT ROOT. Host name/domain name filtering, simple interface, fine-grained access control and no suspicious permissions on the firewall app itself.



* TO LTE USERS *

NoRoot Firewall may not work on LTE because it NoRoot Firewall currently doesn't support IPv6. I'm working on the fix.



NoRoot Firewall requires NO ROOT. It protects your personal information from being sent to the Internet. NoRoot firewall notifies you when an app is trying to access the Internet. All you need to do is just press Allow or Deny button.



NoRoot Firewall allows you to create filter rules based on IP address, host name or domain name. You can allow or deny only specific connections of an app.



Features

- No root required as the name NoRoot Firewall says.

- Fine-grained access control based on IP/host name/domain name.

- Simple interface. Easy to use.

- Minimal permissions. No location, No phone number.



This is the perfect solution if you want a firewall for android without root. It gives you a complete protection for your Android. NoRoot Firewall is like Drodwall for no root users.



