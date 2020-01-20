NoRoot Firewall

Grey ShirtsProductivity
Everyone
88,111

Firewall WITHOUT ROOT. Host name/domain name filtering, simple interface, fine-grained access control and no suspicious permissions on the firewall app itself.

* TO LTE USERS *
NoRoot Firewall may not work on LTE because it NoRoot Firewall currently doesn't support IPv6. I'm working on the fix.

NoRoot Firewall requires NO ROOT. It protects your personal information from being sent to the Internet. NoRoot firewall notifies you when an app is trying to access the Internet. All you need to do is just press Allow or Deny button.

NoRoot Firewall allows you to create filter rules based on IP address, host name or domain name. You can allow or deny only specific connections of an app.

Features
- No root required as the name NoRoot Firewall says.
- Fine-grained access control based on IP/host name/domain name.
- Simple interface. Easy to use.
- Minimal permissions. No location, No phone number.

This is the perfect solution if you want a firewall for android without root. It gives you a complete protection for your Android. NoRoot Firewall is like Drodwall for no root users.

Translation contributors:
- Björn Sobolewski
- Jeanck
- Elias Holzmann
- Torsten Bischof
- Daniel Macedo
- Víctor Alberto Nibeyro
- Wilco van Tilburg
- Rosario
- Patrick DARRICAU
- David opdebeeck
- George Camargo
- Fernando G
- Florin Radulescu
- Magyar
- Mehmet Ali Inceefe
- Deny
- Tufan Bağdu
- Sparrow79
- Ömer from steppes
- Adair Moreno Matus
- Amer ahmad
- saeed
- Nibeyro Víctor Alberto
- Matthew Hoyles
- Lachezar Gorchev
- Fabian Thomys
- gott.de
- Alejandro Celis
- Juan Diego Iannelli
- Pierre-Louis Russo
- Alfred Spijker
- Matúš Moravčík
- Mihufish
- HelixX23
- Julian David Strassegger
- Cronoxergoid
- Nickolay Umnoff
- LoSMB
- gaixixon
- Yusuf_Champa_Vietnam
- Anil R Chaudhari
- abdullah almuzahmi
- mob7er
- Nano
- Max
- Wolfram
- yawz
- and many other people
Read more
Collapse

Reviews

Review Policy
4.5
88,111 total
5
4
3
2
1
Loading...

What's New

- Android 10 support
- Filter import/export
Read more
Collapse

Additional Information

Updated
January 20, 2020
Size
Varies with device
Installs
5,000,000+
Current Version
Varies with device
Requires Android
Varies with device
Content Rating
Everyone
Permissions
Report
Flag as inappropriate
Offered By
Grey Shirts
Developer

Similar

See more
AFWall+ (Android Firewall +)
ukpriya
[ROOT] AFWall+ is a front-end application for the powerful iptables firewall.
WebGuard
Primera Solución Móvil S.L.
Protection from surveillance, viruses and ad. Firewall, anonymity and encryption
NoRoot Firewall Beta
Grey Shirts
Firewall WITHOUT ROOT.
Network Connections
Anti Spy Mobile
Reveal The Secret Connections Of Your Apps!
SSHelper
Paul Lutus
SSHelper is an advanced, multi-protocol, secure server for the Android platform.

More by Grey Shirts

See more
Packet Capture
Grey Shirts
Capture packets without root. Decrypts SSL using man-in-the-middle technique.
NoRoot Firewall Beta
Grey Shirts
Firewall WITHOUT ROOT.
QArt Deco(QR code generator)
Grey Shirts
QR code generator with test inside
©2020 GoogleSite Terms of ServicePrivacyDevelopersArtistsAbout Google|Location: United StatesLanguage: English (United States)
By purchasing this item, you are transacting with Google Payments and agreeing to the Google Payments Terms of Service and Privacy Notice.