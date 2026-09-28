Veil of Memories is now live! The new hero Senea is here!
The new season, Veil of Memories, launches on September 23! Join the season event to earn 500+ Invite Letters, 100,000+ Diamonds, and more!
Meet our newest hero, Senea! In life, her extraordinary voice made her a beloved legend throughout the Lightbearer Empire; away from the stage, she gave generously to help sick children, offering them comfort and care. Now reborn as a Graveborn in Bantus, she sings once more. Death could not silence her voice. Instead, it gave her song an eternal echo.