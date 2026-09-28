Test out the new mech, Voidghost, in Onslaught trial mode

A new Onslaught trial mode campaign is here! Defeat waves of enemies with the legendary scout, Voidghost. Remember, you don't need to own Voidghost or any specific weapons to take part - just jump in. Compete to make it onto the leaderboard and earn the chance to win this new mech in an event crate rush. The Voidghost campaign will become available once you reach 1500 XP. Be quick though, it's only live for 28 days. What are you waiting for? Make your mark in the arena now!