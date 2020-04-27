Shake Light - Bright Torch

This is a free flash light app 🚫💲🤑💵

Easily use your flashlight🔦 with just a shake of your phone.
Now you can have an easy access to a useful utility of your device!

It detect when is in a pocket so you don't need to bother that the flashlight turns on when you go for a run! 🤯

This awesome torch app has a sensibility configuration to adjust it to the user strength and preference 😮😳

Stop living in the dark, flash your friends with this must have bright torch! 🔦⚡

No permissions required! we won't require Camera or internet permission! As state before a no permission required app, we only use what we really need to turn on the light!
You can get this bright torch light in all situations with a shake of the phone! Is the easiest way to use your cellphone LED flash

Why don't we need camera permission?:
Even though the flash is part of camera is not really needed the permission to just toggle the LED on and off.
* To use this app you must have a LED flash integrated in your camera, if the phone doesn't have a flash the app won't work.
New supported languages Italian and Deutsch!
