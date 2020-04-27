Shake Light - Bright Torch

This is a free flash light app 🚫💲🤑💵



Easily use your flashlight🔦 with just a shake of your phone.

Now you can have an easy access to a useful utility of your device!



It detect when is in a pocket so you don't need to bother that the flashlight turns on when you go for a run! 🤯



This awesome torch app has a sensibility configuration to adjust it to the user strength and preference 😮😳



Stop living in the dark, flash your friends with this must have bright torch! 🔦⚡



No permissions required! we won't require Camera or internet permission! As state before a no permission required app, we only use what we really need to turn on the light!

You can get this bright torch light in all situations with a shake of the phone! Is the easiest way to use your cellphone LED flash



Why don't we need camera permission?:

Even though the flash is part of camera is not really needed the permission to just toggle the LED on and off.

* To use this app you must have a LED flash integrated in your camera, if the phone doesn't have a flash the app won't work.