Have you ever missed an important notification shown in your device status bar?

No worries! Recent Notification can safely store them for you. Relax and read them when you find time.

Find out which applications are spamming annoying notifications and uninstall them.



Features:

- Notifications are grouped by application.

- Read the full details of notifications in the same style shown on the status bar. (e.g. inbox, big and regular style)

- Easily filter notifications by day.

- Swipe to remove notifications as a group or individually.

- Automatically deletes old notifications on a specified days limit.

- Tap the notifications to launch the respective application.

- User interface developed using Material Design.



Permissions:

To read notifications, enable notification access on device settings.

No in-app permissions required while install or to run this application.



More Information:

- For your security privacy, this application will not read notifications posted by system applications.

- Ongoing notifications posted by music or any other apps will not be saved to spare device storage.



Privacy:

- Notifications saved on this application cannot be read by anyone.

- No internet access is required to use this application. This guarantees that your notifications are stored only on your device.