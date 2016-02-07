Embracelet is a critically acclaimed puzzle adventure game with a touching story. Play as teenager Jesper, who inherits a mysterious bracelet and travels to the small island where his grandfather grew up. Can you unravel the mystery behind the powers of the bracelet? Forge new friendships and have a journey you will never forget!
EXPLORE A BEAUTIFUL, NORTHERN NORWEGIAN ISLAND
SOLVE PUZZLES USING THE MAGICAL BRACELET
MAKE FRIENDS AND CHOICES THAT CAN AFFECT THE OUTCOME OF THE STORY
With its gentle difficulty level, intriguing story and beautiful soundtrack, Embracelet is a game for anyone who enjoys unique, heartwarming video games.
Embracelet is made by Mattis Folkestad, one man team behind the award-winning adventure game Milkmaid of the Milky Way.
Playtime: 3-6 hours with different endings.
Reviews
What's New
First release on Android
