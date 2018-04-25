Andii - The Entrepreneurs Tool

Andii is the easiest way to book (or Offer) trusted home and personal Services.
With Andii you either Offer or Request Services like Charitable works, Beauticians, Cleaners, Chefs, Tailor, handymen and many more.

Find services that you need near you, then pay securely right from your phone, through trusted Vendors like Stripe and Android Pay. Manage your bookings on the go, check the progress of your bookings, and rate to help maintain quality service for all.

Money-back guarantee: Customers will always be refunded the full amount of the charge with no charges on refunds

Services Provided:
• Charity (Add or Volunteer): Homeless, Children, Animal, International NGOs.
• Fashion: Bespoke, Repairs, Alterations, Engraving etc.
• Home cleaning: Basic Chores and Gardening
• Handyman: Repairs, Installations, Maintenance, Assembly...
• Beauty services includes: Hair Cut & Style, Texture, Blowouts, Hair Extensions...
• Photographers: Family Photos, Wedding Photos, Headshots...
Upgraded Analytics for better Performance
April 25, 2018
10+
1.0.4
4.4 and up
Everyone
Users Interact
SOGAPPS
