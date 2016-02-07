Editors' Choice

Monument Valley 2

ustwo gamesPuzzleAction & Adventure
Everyone
Family Friendly
28,533

Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry.

Sequel to the award-winning Monument Valley, Monument Valley 2 presents a brand new adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world.

Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way.

====

“Subtly more sophisticated than its predecessor” - WIRED

“Little vignettes of a surreal world that works its socks off to make me happy” - POLYGON

“One of the best gaming experiences available on any device, let alone mobile” - POCKETGAMER

“I was enraptured by everything I saw and heard” - DESTRUCTOID

=====

A STANDALONE ADVENTURE
A completely new story from the Monument Valley universe. You don’t need to have previously played Monument Valley to enjoy Monument Valley 2.

INDIVIDUALLY CRAFTED PUZZLES
Enjoy beautiful levels filled with illusory, meditative puzzles, using brand new interactions to explore the changing dynamics between characters.

CONTEMPORARY VISUALS
Artwork inspired by an eclectic mixture of architectural styles, artistic movements and personal influences, each translated into stunning geometric structures.

BEAUTIFUL AUDIO
Immerse yourself in uniquely melodic interactive soundscapes, tailored perfectly to every step of Ro and her child’s journey.

=====

Monument Valley 2 is only compatible with devices running Android 4.4 or later.
Read more
Collapse

Reviews

Review Policy
4.9
28,533 total
5
4
3
2
1
Loading...

What's New

General bug fixes
Read more
Collapse

Additional Information

Eligible for Family Library
Eligible if bought after 7/2/2016. Learn More
Updated
January 23, 2020
Size
60M
Installs
1,000,000+
Current Version
1.3.15
Requires Android
4.4 and up
Content Rating
Everyone
Permissions
Report
Flag as inappropriate
Offered By
ustwo games
Developer
56 Shoreditch High Street London UK E1 6JJ

More by ustwo games

See more
Monument Valley
ustwo games
An illusory adventure of impossible architecture and forgiveness
Whale Trail Frenzy
ustwo games
Willow the Whale is back and this time he's brought his friends!

Similar

See more
Monument Valley
ustwo games
An illusory adventure of impossible architecture and forgiveness
holedown
grapefrukt games
A Ball Bouncer With Depth
Zenge
Hamster On Coke Games
Relaxing puzzle game, telling the story of Eon through gorgeous art and music.
inbento
Afterburn
food + cats + puzzle
Gorogoa
Annapurna Interactive
Gorogoa is an elegant evolution of the puzzle genre.
©2020 GoogleSite Terms of ServicePrivacyDevelopersArtistsAbout Google|Location: United StatesLanguage: English (United States)
By purchasing this item, you are transacting with Google Payments and agreeing to the Google Payments Terms of Service and Privacy Notice.