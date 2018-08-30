MDR AKTUELL App - Immer schnell informiert.

Alle Nachrichten aus einer Hand



MDR AKTUELL zeigt Ihnen mit der neuen App schnell und zuverlässig die neuesten und wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Mitteldeutschland, Deutschland und der Welt.



Immer informiert sein: Ein Nachrichtenüberblick am Morgen, schnell informiert zur Mittagspause oder zum Feierabend – mit der neuen MDR AKTUELL App wissen Sie den ganzen Tag, was los ist.



Kompakt. Präzise. Auf den Punkt. Die Redaktion der MDR AKTUELL App konzentriert sich auf das Wesentliche, damit Ihnen keine Zeit verloren geht. Nachrichten aus einer Hand.



Breaking News: Die App von MDR AKTUELL hält Sie mit Eilmeldungen und Push-Nachrichten stets aus dem Laufenden.



Die besten Videos, die stärksten Töne: Mit Videos, Audios und Texten informieren wir über die Themen, die für Sie zu Hause, im ganzen Land und weltweit wichtig sind.



Zu jeder Nachricht gibt es weiterführende Informationen.



Schneller Überblick – einfache Handhabung



In der App von MDR AKTUELL können Sie einfach und mit einer Hand navigieren: Die Nachrichten werden in der App chronologisch angezeigt. Mit Tipp auf die jeweilige Nachrichtenstory öffnen sich weitere Informationen, durch die Sie einfach navigieren können.



Videos, Bilder, Grafiken und Texte informieren kurz und knapp über die jeweilige Nachrichtenlage. Top-Themen werden regelmäßig aktualisiert, damit Sie keine Information verpassen.



Die App von MDR AKTUELL wird kontinuierlich weiter entwickelt. Feedback können Sie gern an unser Team senden unter app-support@mdr.de.

All news from one source



MDR AKTUELL quickly and reliably shows you the latest and most important news from Central Germany, Germany and the world with the new app.



Stay up-to-date: A news overview in the morning, quickly informed at lunchtime or after work - with the new MDR AKTUELL App, you'll know the whole day what's going on.



Compact. Precise. To the point. The editors of the MDR AKTUELL app focus on the essentials, so you do not lose any time. News from a single source.



Breaking News: The MDR AKTUELL app keeps you up to date with breaking news and push messages.



The best videos, the strongest sounds: With videos, audios and texts we inform you about the topics that are important for you at home, in the whole country and worldwide.



For each message there is more information.



Quick overview - easy to use



In the app of MDR AKTUELL you can navigate easily and with one hand: The messages are displayed in the app chronologically. By tapping on the respective news story, further information opens up, through which you can easily navigate.



Videos, pictures, graphics and texts provide brief and concise information on the respective news situation. Top topics are updated regularly so you do not miss any information.



The app of MDR AKTUELL is constantly being developed. Feel free to send feedback to our team at app-support@mdr.de.