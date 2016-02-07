JULY, 1935. A MURDER HAS BEEN COMMITTED aboard the SS Hook, eight hours out from New York.
Only one problem: you did it.
Can you get away with murder?
***** 5 stars from The Guardian, Adventure Gamers, Softpedia
GAMEPLAY
Blackmail a spy. Fall in love. Murder a rival. Cheat at cards. Drug a witness. Lie, befriend, betray, console, sneak, seduce, steal, borrow, pray, eavesdrop, kill...
There are clues, evidence, suspects, accusations, secrets and lies.
You’ll need all your cunning, coercion and charisma to ensure that someone else takes the fall.
DYNAMIC NARRATIVE CLOCKWORK
* Next-gen visual novel: go where you want, when you want, and say what you want
* Simulated story-world: other characters move and act independently, remember everything they see and hear - and everything you do
* Every minute counts: you have eight hours to escape justice. Time is always ticking!
* Who can you trust? Some characters are friendly, and some are out to get you. Who will you befriend? Who will you betray?
Built using the award-winning ink narrative engine, Overboard!'s narrative twists itself around every choice you make.
Play once for a thrill, or multiple times to uncover all the secrets and achieve an ideal ending.
HIGHLY REPLAYABLE
One play-through lasts about 30 - 45 minutes, but achieving the perfect crime run will take a lot longer...
