AppMgr III (App 2 SD, Hide and Freeze apps)

AppMgr (also known as App 2 SD) is a totally new design app that provides the following components:

★ Move apps: moves apps to either internal or external storage for getting more available app storage

★ Hide apps: hides system (built-in) apps from the app drawer

★ Freeze apps: freeze apps so they won't use any CPU or memory resources

★ App manager: manages apps for batch uninstalling, moving apps or sharing apps with friends



Support app 2 sd for Android 2.x and above. For Android 6+, read http://bit.ly/2CtZHb2 if you don't see the Change button. Some devices may not be supported, visit AppMgr > Settings > About > FAQ for details.



★ Over 50,000,000 Downloads!



★ up-to-date UI style, themes

★ uninstall apps

★ move apps to external storage

★ notify when movable apps installed

★ hide apps from app drawer

★ freeze apps to a stop state

★ 1-tap to clear all cache

★ clear apps cache or data

★ batch view apps on Google Play

★ export the app list

★ install apps from the exported app list

★ No ads (PRO)

★ quick uninstall or move an app by drag-n-drop

★ sort apps by name, size or installation time

★ share customized app list with friends

★ support home screen widgets



Functions for rooted device

★ Root uninstaller, Root freeze, Root cache cleaner

★ Root app mover(PRO-only)



Move apps

Are you running out of application storage? Do you hate having to check each and every app if it supports moving to the SD card? Do you want an app that automatically does this for you and can notify you when an app can be moved? This component streamlines the movement of apps to on your device's external or internal storage through your device's Settings. With this, you'll have more control over your ever expanding collection of apps. This is crucial to anyone who has memory management issues.



Hide apps

You don't care for all the apps your carrier adds to Android? Well, now you can get rid of them! This component enables you to hide system (built-in) apps from the app drawer.



Freeze apps

You can freeze apps so they won't use any CPU or memory resources and consume zero-battery. It's good for you to freeze apps that you would like to keep in device, but don't want them to run or be uninstalled.



Permissions

• WRITE/READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE: use to export/import the apps list

• GET_PACKAGE_SIZE, PACKAGE_USAGE_STATS: get the size information of apps

• BIND_ACCESSIBILITY_SERVICE: this app uses Accessibility services to automate the function (e.g. clear cache, move apps), optional. It helps those who have difficulty in tapping and complete the task easier

• WRITE_SETTINGS: prevent the screen rotation during the automatic function

• SYSTEM_ALERT_WINDOW: draw a wait screen above other apps during the automatic function



We have been selected as a Google I/O 2011 Developer Sandbox partner, for its innovative design and advanced technology.