DLNAServer

Simple a DLNA compatible media server. It allows stream multimedia files (photo / music / video) from Android devices to any UPnP / DLNA client, for example, Smart TV, Play Station or Xbox 360, etc.

There is support playlists (m3u, m3u8, pls) just specify the playlist file.

Now server supports getting data from SMB and FTP. Just add Network share like: smb://user:pass@server/share or ftp://user:pass@server:port/ftpdir



If you get errors, feel free to send me a log from the app settings.



