DLNAServer

Simple a DLNA compatible media server. It allows stream multimedia files (photo / music / video) from Android devices to any UPnP / DLNA client, for example, Smart TV, Play Station or Xbox 360, etc.
There is support playlists (m3u, m3u8, pls) just specify the playlist file.
Now server supports getting data from SMB and FTP. Just add Network share like: smb://user:pass@server/share or ftp://user:pass@server:port/ftpdir
If you get errors, feel free to send me a log from the app settings.
Android is a trademark of Google LLC.
There is support playlists (m3u, m3u8, pls) just specify the playlist file.
Now server supports getting data from SMB and FTP. Just add Network share like: smb://user:pass@server/share or ftp://user:pass@server:port/ftpdir
If you get errors, feel free to send me a log from the app settings.
Android is a trademark of Google LLC.
Read more
Collapse
ReviewsReview policy and info
4.1
2,470 total
5
4
3
2
1
Loading…
What's New
*Bugfixes
Read more
Collapse
Additional Information
Updated
January 28, 2021
Size
1.3M
Installs
500,000+
Current Version
2.14
Requires Android
4.0.3 and up
Content Rating
Everyone
Permissions
Report
Offered By
Oleg A
Developer