JuiceSSH - SSH Client

The all in one terminal client for Android including SSH, Local Shell, Mosh and Telnet support.



Features:

- Full color terminal / ssh client

- Popup keyboard with all those normally hard to find characters

- Use the volume keys to quickly change font size

- External keyboard support

- Gestures for irssi, weechat, tmux and screen

- Community and third party plugins

- Official Mosh support (http://mosh.mit.edu)

- Telnet support

- Local Android terminal support

- Dark, Light, 80's hacker, Molokai, Solarized Dark and Solarized Light terminal color themes

For an overview of solarized color scheme and why it rocks for terminal usage check out http://ethanschoonover.com/solarized

- Click URLs to open in a browser

- Copy & Paste within sessions

- Save / Share SSH transcripts

- UTF-8 character support

- Easily organize your connections by group

- Keep multiple SSH sessions running in the background

- Seamlessly connect 'via' other SSH connections with one click

- Immediate access when you open the app to your frequently used connections

- IPv6 support

- Password & OpenSSH private key support (ed25519, ECDSA, RSA and DSA)

- SSH key generator (optional passphrase encryption supported)

- Identities (users/password/keys) are abstracted from connections. Instead of updating every connection when you change your password - just update the identity and any connections linked to it will use the new password/key.

- zlib compression to improve SSH sessions on high latency connections





Pro Features (optional in-app purchase):

- Quick and easy port forwards that can be connected to via the app or widget and can automatically open in a browser if required.

- Integrate with Amazon AWS / EC2, synchronize connections and automatically group servers based on their class or security groups.

- Securely keep everything in sync between multiple devices

- Automated AES-256 encrypted backups of all of your connections and settings

- A beautiful widget for fast access to either your frequently used connections, or a specific group

- Team collaboration. Share your groups of connections with team members and start working together instead of separately.

- Handy snippets library for quick access to your frequently used commands

- Security lock to automatically protect JuiceSSH after a period of inactivity

Updated on Feb 6, 2021