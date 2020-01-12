JuiceSSH - SSH Client

About this app

The all in one terminal client for Android including SSH, Local Shell, Mosh and Telnet support.

Features:
- Full color terminal / ssh client
- Popup keyboard with all those normally hard to find characters
- Use the volume keys to quickly change font size
- External keyboard support
- Gestures for irssi, weechat, tmux and screen
- Community and third party plugins
- Official Mosh support (http://mosh.mit.edu)
- Telnet support
- Local Android terminal support
- Dark, Light, 80's hacker, Molokai, Solarized Dark and Solarized Light terminal color themes
For an overview of solarized color scheme and why it rocks for terminal usage check out http://ethanschoonover.com/solarized
- Click URLs to open in a browser
- Copy & Paste within sessions
- Save / Share SSH transcripts
- UTF-8 character support
- Easily organize your connections by group
- Keep multiple SSH sessions running in the background
- Seamlessly connect 'via' other SSH connections with one click
- Immediate access when you open the app to your frequently used connections
- IPv6 support
- Password & OpenSSH private key support (ed25519, ECDSA, RSA and DSA)
- SSH key generator (optional passphrase encryption supported)
- Identities (users/password/keys) are abstracted from connections. Instead of updating every connection when you change your password - just update the identity and any connections linked to it will use the new password/key.
- zlib compression to improve SSH sessions on high latency connections


Pro Features (optional in-app purchase):
- Quick and easy port forwards that can be connected to via the app or widget and can automatically open in a browser if required.
- Integrate with Amazon AWS / EC2, synchronize connections and automatically group servers based on their class or security groups.
- Securely keep everything in sync between multiple devices
- Automated AES-256 encrypted backups of all of your connections and settings
- A beautiful widget for fast access to either your frequently used connections, or a specific group
- Team collaboration. Share your groups of connections with team members and start working together instead of separately.
- Handy snippets library for quick access to your frequently used commands
- Security lock to automatically protect JuiceSSH after a period of inactivity
Feb 6, 2021

Beaty Thomas
May 23, 2020
Edit: fantastic support and fix. Back to 5 stars. OP: I have had the pro version for a long time primarily for the socks port forwarding the app allows. It was simple and did it's job. Since the recent updates, this functionality no longer works. This needs to be addressed immediately or have an option to roll back versions. Edit: On closer review , the tunnel seems to last briefly once established and then is unusable after about 30 seconds.
A Google user
January 12, 2020
This app was showing promise, the app has been abandoned. Great automation and multitasking capabilities, the Pro version features are worth it. Though the user interfaces needs a few tweaks. Option for other different main UI theme as other SSH client apps from other developers have this option, as yellow and white can be quite a glare. Although the app adopts the UI material design guidelines, the app interface is showing its age. Sorting of connections would also be very helpful.
Riseabove #
June 6, 2021
Knocked off a star. Only thing I want is to have ONE row at top of keyboard for functions instead of two. Please let me customize that. I don't use it often enough but I want to support this app so I will purchase. Edit: I noticed not compatible with Android 7 so can't use on my tablet, using another app now and I like using the same apps on both devices. Also the fonts don't resize well in the app when increased in android display settings, cuts off everything.
• Fix issue with Xiaomi devices where the terminal background color was overridden by MIUI 12.

• Added option to change the terminal font.

• Available fonts: Cascadia Code, Sauce Code Pro, Roboto Mono, JetBrains Mono, Fira Code, Open Dyslexic, Inconsolata and Droid Sans Mono.

• Don't see your favourite font there? Drop us a mail at support@sonelli.com; fonts will be prioritized based on the number of requests.
